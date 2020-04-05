Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 8, 2020 6:09 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. TRUMP SHAKES UP PRESS TEAM Kayleigh McEnany, a top Trump campaign spokeswoman and a regular defender of the president on television, takes over for Stephanie Grisham as press secretary.

2. BLEACHING ON GREAT BARRIER REEF RAISES CONCERNS An expert says hotter summers are starving coral east of Australia, events that are occurring without being triggered by the El Nino climate pattern.

3. MEXICAN MEGACHURCH LEADER’S CRIMINAL CASE DISMISSED Naasón Joaquín García, charged with child rape and human trafficking in Los Angeles, has the case thrown out on procedural grounds.

4. AFGHAN OFFICIAL: TALIBAN KILL 7 CIVILIANS The violence comes as the insurgent group says their peace deal with the United States is nearing a breaking point, blaming Washington for alleged violations that the U.S. denies.

5. WHAT WAS THE 5TH GREATEST MASTERS In 1996, Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost to Nick Faldo at Augusta National, the biggest collapse in major championship history.

