AP Week in Pictures, North America

April 24, 2020 2:37 am
 
April 17–April 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a young boy being restrained by his aunt and medical workers as a swab is placed in his nose during a COVID-19 test at a walk-up testing site in Annapolis, Maryland; nurses and doctors clearing the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, New York; a man sifting through the rubble searching for his wallet in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado destroyed his home the night before; and a couple playing volleyball on the sand in Huntington Beach, California.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

