Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

April 15, 2020 1:32 am
 
NEW APPLE VARIETIES REDISCOVERED:

— Gold Ridge, found near Pomeroy, Washington

— Sary Sinap, found in Latah County, Idaho

— Colman, found in Latah County, Idaho

— Claribel, found in Latah County, Idaho

— Butter Sweet of Pennsylvania, found in Latah County, Idaho

— Streaked Pippin, found near Waitsburg, Washington

— Milalfyi, found near Pullman, Washington

— Nelson Sweet, found near Seattle

— Fink, found near Boise, Idaho

APPLE VARIETIES REDISCOVERED PREVIOUSLY:

— Nero, found in Whitman County, Washington (2014)

— Arkansas Beauty, found in Whitman County, Washington (2016)

— Dickinson, found in Whitman County, Washington (asterisk)(2016)

— Shackleford, found near Spokane, Washington (2017)

— McAfee, found near Whitman County, Washington (2017)

— Saxon Priest, found near Ellensburg, Washington (2017)

— Kittageskee, found near Boise, Idaho (2017)

— Ewalt, found near Rathdrum, Idaho (2017)

— Flushing Spitzenburg, found near Rathdrum, Idaho (2017)

— Surprise #1, found near Dayton, Washignton (2017)

— Regmalard, found near Troy, Idaho (2018)

— Excelsior, found near Moscow, Idaho (2018)

— Jackson Winter Sweet, found near Waitsburg, Washington (2018)

