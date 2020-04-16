Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

April 16, 2020 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the agency’s coordinator of raptor management, said the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.

He called the find “amazing.”

Advertisement

Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to Jacobson, the last known mention of such a site was a 1937 record.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Kermit Lee of Lee’s Trading Post had mentioned large nests in saguaros along the Verde River that were believed to belong to bald eagles. However, there were no photographs or other documentation.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals