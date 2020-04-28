Listen Live Sports

Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day

April 28, 2020 2:36 pm
 
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

“Joe B.” bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

The Associated Press

