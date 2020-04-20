Listen Live Sports

Deputies: Florida man charged for pointing BB gun at golfers

April 20, 2020 9:30 am
 
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Deputies have arrested a 74-year-old Florida man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at golfers in Palm Coast.

News outlets report that John Robert Orr was upset over rule-breakers, but this is not a story about people violating stay-at-home orders. In fact, many Florida golf courses have remained open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orr told deputies that other players at the Conservatory Golf Course were driving their carts on the putting greens and over a wooden bridge that’s designed for walking. He said he tried but couldn’t reach the authorities and so decided to take matters into his own hands.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He was booked into a detention facility on Friday and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

