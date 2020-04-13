Listen Live Sports

Florida man dead after shootout with deputies

April 13, 2020 5:01 pm
 
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is dead following a shootout with deputies, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted Sunday night at a Pompano Beach home after deputies responded to a call of a domestic-related shooting, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

At some point during the call, Miguel Gomez, 56, fired shots at deputies who returned fire, investigators said. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported to anyone else.

The firearm was recovered on scene, authorities said.

The news release didn’t say how many deputies were involved. Officials didn’t disclose the races of the deputies or the slain man.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the domestic-related incident, and state law enforcement officers are investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

