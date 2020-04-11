Listen Live Sports

Forecasters: Storm could create strong tornadoes in South

April 11, 2020 9:59 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact much of the South.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi were among cities expected to be hit particularly hard.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson told residents to brace for the possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph (113 km) and tennis ball-sized hail through Sunday evening.

