Kansas City police: Officer accidentally shot neighbor

April 6, 2020 7:59 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer who told investigators he shot his neighbor when his service weapon unintentionally fired.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when the officer called for help saying he had accidentally shot his neighbor, a news release from police said. Police said a preliminary investigation showed the officer was inside his home when his service weapon fired and the round entered the home of his neighbor, hitting a man in his 30s.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the officer.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition. Police said the officer — a 24-year veteran assigned to the Metro Patrol Division — will be on administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting in concluded.

The department’s homicide unit is conducting the investigation, police said.

