Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer for Hanukkah stabbing suspect seeks to exhume victim

April 15, 2020 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for the man accused of committing an anti-Semitic attack with a machete wants the body of the victim who later died to be exhumed.

Attorney Michael Sussman wants the body of Josef Neumann exhumed for an autopsy, The Journal News reported.

Neumann was one of five people injured in the attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, on Dec. 28.

“We need to know medically if it’s a murder or if it’s the consequence of some disease pattern or something else,” Sussman said in an interview Tuesday.

Advertisement

Grafton Thomas has been indicted on federal hate crime charges and state charges including attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Sussman has argued that his client was not motivated by anti-Semitism and is mentally ill.

Prosecutors said they would seek a murder charge in Neumann’s death but it has not yet been filed, according to Journal News.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain