Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

April 10, 2020 11:26 am
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer on a domestic violence call, police said Friday.

Detectives arrested Elliahs Dorsey, 27, on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the Thursday slaying of Officer Breann Leath, 24, police said. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer who could comment.

A second woman also was shot, police said. That woman has not been identified.

Leath was among three officers who responded to the call Thursday afternoon at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side, police said. As officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath, police said.

Advertisement

The other officers pulled Leath to a safe area and found the second woman who had been shot, police said.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Officers located and apprehended Dorsey, who was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created