Man found dead on Texas State Capitol grounds; cause unknown

April 6, 2020 4:49 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A dead man was found Monday on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the man’s death after a security guard encountered the body near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Capitol Complex, according to a statement from the the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building. The agency did not identify the man or say what caused his death.

The Associated Press

