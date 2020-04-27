Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

April 27, 2020 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were found shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home, and officers took into custody the man who called police.

Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that his department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said his family was dead. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the victims were between the ages of 14 and 41.

Morales said during his news conference that there is no threat to the public. He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone and that the weapon had been recovered.

Milwaukee Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant didn’t immediately respond to email and voicemail messages Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War