Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Official: 3 killed in plane crash in remote area of Nevada

April 25, 2020 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Three people were killed in a plane crash in a remote area of northeastern Nevada, an Elko County official said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi said a man, a woman and a boy were killed in the crash Friday night, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Their identities weren’t released, but the Daily Free Press reported that the victims were apparently Arizona residents.

The crash occurred in the Goshute Valley, an area about 20 miles west of the Nevada-Utah line, Czegledi told the Daily Free Press..

Advertisement

He said the U.S. Air Force notified the county Sheriff’s Office about a possible plane crash and an aircraft sent to the sent spotted the wreckage near the coordinates provided by the Air Force.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

It appeared the plane that crashed was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down, Czegledi said.

Czegledi and a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the incident.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation