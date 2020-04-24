Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer wounded, man killed after cafe confrontation

April 24, 2020 5:44 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A customer at a cafe in Alabama who refused to pay was fatally shot after he fired upon and wounded an officer Friday morning, authorities said.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the shooting happened outside Ruth’s Cafe in Birmingham, news outlets reported.

The unidentified customer left the cafe after refusing to pay and got into a vehicle, the chief said.

Smith said Det. Mikiel Smith, 47, approached the car to speak with the customer but was met with gunfire.

The chief said the suspect was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Smith was shot once or twice in the right arm or the right hand but was in good condition, the police chief said.

Det. Smith has been on the force for 19 years and was assigned to the Investigation Bureau.

Friday’s shooting is the sixth time in 15 months that a Birmingham police officer has been injured and the third time already this year, AL.com reported.

In March, West Precinct Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Wheeler was shot while investigating ongoing vehicle thefts. He survived.

