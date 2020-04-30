Listen Live Sports

Police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman

April 30, 2020 4:51 pm
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A levee will be built on a river in Missouri where police have previously searched for the body of a missing Chinese woman.

Columbia police announced Wednesday that a levee will be extended into the Lamine River near Boonville to help in the search for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge, who was reported missing on Oct. 10. Her husband, Joseph Lamine, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Divers have searched the river before without success.

Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the levee will give searchers access to a key part of the river where cadaver dogs detected human decomposition, KRCG reported.

The levee project will begin once the police force has received all the necessary approvals, which could be as early as next week, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

Joseph Elledge has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and domestic assault charges related to the case but has not entered a plea to the murder charge. His trial is scheduled for June.

