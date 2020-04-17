Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Off-duty officer shot 14-year-old outside home

April 17, 2020 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — An off-duty Louisiana police officer shot and wounded a 14-year-old boy after he found several people in his front yard early Friday morning, authorities said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the boy was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon, news outlets reported.

Lopinto said the officer was asleep when he heard noises outside his home around 3 a.m. Friday in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie. The man went outside and saw several juveniles in his front yard, near his vehicle, authorities said.

An altercation occurred and the man shot the 14-year-old in the head, Lopinto said. The other individuals fled the scene but were later identified and interviewed, Lopinto said.

Advertisement

The man and boy were not immediately identified. Lopinto also didn’t specify which agency the man works for but said he was not a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Lopinto declined to state whether the officer would be arrested on any charges.

“We’re treating him as a victim and a suspect,” Lopinto said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members battle COVID-19 under any condition

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins