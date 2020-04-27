Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas woman kills her 2 children, mother in murder-suicide

April 27, 2020 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio woman fatally shot her two children and her mother before shooting herself inside their North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Monday morning, the father of the children called the police when he peered in through a crack in the blinds and saw the bodies in two different bedrooms, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He had been trying to contact his wife.

“According to the father, she had lost custody of the children very, very, very recently and this was the terrible end results of that,” said Chief William McManus. “Tragic beyond words. Two little children, a grandmother and a mother.”

The husband told police the woman had no history of violence.

Advertisement

The chief noted police have dealt with instances of parents resorting to murder-suicide after losing custody of their children — dismissing any link between the shooting and stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War