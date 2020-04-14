Listen Live Sports

Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river

April 14, 2020 8:38 am
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a truck driver whose tractor-trailer was nearly blown off a bridge in Virginia, leaving his cab dangling 70 feet over a river.

A large wind gust caused the driver, Wayne B. Boone, to lose control Monday morning, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya told news outlets. He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64’s High Rise bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

It said firefighters used a series of complex rope maneuvers to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

