Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wife: Man charged in shoplifter death dies of heart attack

April 21, 2020 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A former Walmart employee charged in the death of a suspected shoplifter at a Florida store has died from a heart attack, his wife said.

Judy Tomko told The Ledger on Monday that she and her husband, Randall Eugene Tomko, 62, were delivering newspapers in Polk County last Wednesday when he collapsed. He was hospitalized and died two days later.

A manslaughter charge was still pending against Tomko. His lawyer, Jeff Holmes, had filed a motion to dismiss the charges under the state’s stand-your-ground law, but that hearing had not taken place.

Tomko and two other Walmart employees used excessive force when they tackled and restrained Kenneth Wisham, 64, outside a Lakeland Walmart in February 2016, according to an arrest report. It said Wisham was suspected of taking $400 in DVDs, video games, medicine and a toaster.

Advertisement

Wishman struggled for several minutes during the scuffle before turning quiet, investigators said. A medical examiner’s report showed Wisham died of mechanical asphyxiation and suffered several broken ribs in the scuffle.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Charges remain pending against Crucelis Nunez, 27, and Nathan Higgins, 39. They each have a pretrial conference scheduled for June 23. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon