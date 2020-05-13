Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

May 17, 2020 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Thirteen people were shot Saturday night as a large group gathered in a Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man killed earlier this week, authorities said.

No one was killed, and one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. shooting in Bogalusa, police said. Bogalusa is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans.

The crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for a day before being found dead Friday in a car, investigators said.

James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in the memorial service shooting, and police said in a statement they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system