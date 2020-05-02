Listen Live Sports

2 arrested after Texas police find 6-year-old locked in shed

May 12, 2020 12:47 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested two people after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed in Dallas.

A witness directed officers to the boy on Sunday night during a welfare check at a home in a suburban neighborhood on the city’s southeast side, said police spokeswoman Tamika Dameron. Medics evaluated the boy but did not take him to a hospital.

Dameron said both people were arrested without incident but declined to say their relationship to the boy or what charges they face. She also declined to say how long the child had been in the shed.

The boy, his 7-year-old sister and their 4-year-old brother were removed from the home and placed in foster care, said a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The Associated Press

