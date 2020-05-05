Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

May 19, 2020 6:16 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. VIDEO SURFACES OF POLICE CONFRONTATION WITH ARBERY A video from 2017 shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car, and when he refuses to let them and begins to walk back to the vehicle an officer tries to tase him.

2. BIDEN HIRES FORMER KAMALA HARRIS AIDE The granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez is joining Joe Biden’s campaign to help with Latino outreach.

3. ‘SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS’ A U.N. investigative team cites new evidence that should strengthen cases against Islamic State extremists of crimes against the Yazidi minority in 2014.

Advertisement

4. MYANMAR SEIZES LARGE AMOUNT OF LIQUID FENTANYL The discovery provides the first evidence that the synthetic opioid is being produced in quantity in Southeast Asia’s infamous Golden Triangle region.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. ROONEY RULE AMENDED The NFL is expanding the hiring rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, the AP has learned.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system