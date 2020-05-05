Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

May 20, 2020 6:02 am
 
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. CYCLONE DUMPS RAIN ON INDIA, BANGLADESH Millions are frantically evacuated and the storm, packing 100 mph winds, could cause extensive structural damage and possibly flood crowded cities like Kolkata.

2. ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH BRACE FOR WAR Israeli troops are striking Hezbollah targets in Syria and drilling for what could be an invasion of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel.

3. ‘UNLIKE ANYTHING WE’VE SEEN’ Rapidly rising water overtakes dams and forces the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, with the city of Midland facing catastrophic flooding.

4. ‘SUPER-DUPER MISSILES’ That’s what Trump calls the Pentagon’s work on hypersonic weapons, which fly a mile a second and maneuver in ways that make them difficult to detect and destroy in flight.

5. US BIRTHS FALL TO 35-YEAR LOW The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade, with some experts citing shifting attitudes about motherhood.

