Arkansas boy, 11, dies after being shot in hostage situation

May 2, 2020 6:17 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — An 11-year-old boy who was shot after being taken hostage by his father in Arkansas has died, authorities said Saturday.

Little Rock police said the boy was found in a bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds after his father, 32-year-old Brent Martin, was killed by police Friday evening.

Officers went to the scene after the child’s mother, Maranda Alford, showed up at a police substation to report a man had taken her son, Jordan Roberts, hostage. Police sent a SWAT team and said officers entered the home when they heard gunshots.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Martin shot the boy, then was killed when he confronted the officers. The child died later at a hospital.

The officers involved have been place on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, which the department described as routine for any officer-involved shooting.

The Associated Press

