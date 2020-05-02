Listen Live Sports

Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident

May 2, 2020 2:48 pm
 
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Search crews on Saturday recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek while trying to cross a low-water bridge.

Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult in the buggy made it to the stream bank and called for help.

Four of the children were found dead Wednesday. The fifth child’s body was found Saturday, Kentucky State Police said.

In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said: “All search and rescue crews are safe and will be leaving the area now that their mission is done. Please continue to pray for the family.”

Kentucky National Guard troops helped in search efforts in the remote area, where people were searching on foot, on ATVs and in kayaks, state police had said.

