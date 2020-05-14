Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Brush fires shut down portion of I-75 in southwest Florida

May 14, 2020 12:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Smoky conditions caused officials to shut down a section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley on Thursday morning as four brush fires merged in southwest Florida, authorities said.

The four fires merged into a 4,000-acre (1,619 hectares) fire on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers were continuing to monitor conditions on Alligator Alley where the smoke caused visibility issues.

The agency advised motorists to proceed with caution and have set up detours. Nearby roads, including U.S. 41, remained open to traffic on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Alligator Alley extends from near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast, to Broward County in South Florida.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

On Wednesday, officials said four fires were burning a total of about 400 acres (162 hectares), officials said on Wednesday night.

One of the fires threatened about 30 homes in the Collier County area of Golden Gate Estates, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires, the Naples Daily News reported.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District led efforts to fight the blazes, while two Lee County strike teams and one Sarasota County team also responded, Naples Fire Chief Kingman Schuldt said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
5|14 2020 Cybersecurity Canon Awards...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Florida returns after more than two years of deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system