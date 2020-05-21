Listen Live Sports

FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

May 21, 2020 11:50 am
 
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An FBI agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina, authorities said.

Special Agent James Jewell told a news conference that Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.

News outlets reported the shooting followed a standoff at a mobile home in the south Alabama town, but authorities did not release any details about what happened.

Jewell, who oversees the FBI office in Mobile, described Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a Friday slaying in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal officials will investigate the shooting.

