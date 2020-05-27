Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida homeowner fatally shot man who smashed through door

May 27, 2020 10:53 am
 
< a min read
      

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida homeowner fatally shot a visitor from Georgia who broke through is front door and began beating a woman inside, sheriff’s officials said.

Nathan Jerrell Edwards, 31, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at the home in Panama City, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses told deputies that Edwards had been walking down the street, “screaming and swearing … acting very aggressively and erratically,” the post stated. He said the man threatened him, so he retreated inside his house to get away.

Deputies said Edwards then smashed through the glass front door and began beating a woman inside. The homeowner, who is in his 70s, went upstairs and got his gun, firing several shots at Edwards. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Authorities learned Edwards had been staying at a rental home with friends nearby, according to a separate post. Investigators found illegal drugs, a gun and money, as well as children. Each adult inside the home was arrested and charged with child neglect and other charges.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Blue Ridge makes first port visit in over 70 days

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system