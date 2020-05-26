Listen Live Sports

Georgia woman, brother OK after turtle strikes car window

May 26, 2020
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman and her brother were not seriously hurt after a turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of a car they were in.

Latonya Lark told WSAV-TV she was driving in Savannah this month when she saw an object that looked like a brick quickly approaching her car.

Lark began to slow down as the reptile smashed into the glass and was left hanging halfway in and halfway out of the window, according to her account. Lark’s brother, Kevin Grant, was in the passenger seat and shielded his face as the animal collided with the windshield and sent shards of glass flying toward him.

He was left with only small cuts, he told the station.

Responding Chatham County Police officers called for the car to be towed from the scene, and officers pulled the animal from the windshield. The turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment where it later died from its injuries, the news outlet reported.

Lark said she thinks a car in front of her might have hit the turtle first, sending it flying into their vehicle.

“Even the police officer said if that glass wasn’t as thick as it was and I didn’t slow down the way I did when I saw the object coming, it would’ve been disastrous,” Lark said.

