Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix

May 18, 2020 8:23 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A brush fire that quickly spread to about 1,500 acres in the desert hills north of Phoenix early Monday was threatening the town of Cave Creek, coming to within about 100 yards of houses and forcing the evacuation of as many as 150 homes, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department.

Hot and windy weather are posing challenges to containment of what they’re calling the East Desert Fire, Fire Chief Brian Tobin said.

About 400 firefighters are working the blaze. At this point, no homes have burned, azfamily.com reported.

