Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire

May 17, 2020 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with setting fire to an apartment building and killing a man whose remains were later found in the rubble, authorities said.

James Church, 32, of Williamson was charged with several counts including murder and arson and arrest warrants were issued for two others, WSAZ-TV reported.

Witnesses told investigators that three people assaulted someone in one of the apartments and then ran off right before flames were seen, according to an arrest report in Mingo County Magistrate Court.

Williamson police said they found the remains after crews put out the massive blaze, which injured two firefighters and three residents.

Advertisement

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was beaten and stabbed and investigators believe the suspects started the fire to destroy evidence, police said.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Online jail records don’t say whether Church has an attorney.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system