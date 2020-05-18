Listen Live Sports

No arrests yet in homicide memorial shooting that wounded 13

May 18, 2020 11:45 am
 
BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — Police in southeast Louisiana haven’t made any arrests in a weekend shooting that wounded 13 people at a memorial for a homicide victim, officials said Monday.

Bogalusa police Maj. Troy Tervalon said the person who was most seriously wounded remained in critical condition.

The shooting Saturday night occurred at a vacant lot where at least 150 people had gathered to remember Dominique James, whose death Tervalon described as a homicide. He wouldn’t give details.

James was last heard from May 2, as he went to pick up an all-terrain vehicle. Officers in a helicopter found his vehicle May 8, with his body inside.

James’ family had asked Bogalusa officials if they could have a regular memorial service for James but were turned down because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Tervalon said.

Bogalusa is a city of about 12,000 people and is 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans.

