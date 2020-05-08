Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

No charges for family of boy who drove car onto highway

May 8, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who drove the family car onto a Utah highway won’t face criminal charges, authorities said Friday.

His teenage sister was watching him while his parents worked, and he swiped the keys while she was asleep in hopes of traveling to California to buy a Lamborghini, officials said.

Prosecutors reviewed the case, but didn’t see any evidence of neglect, said Weber County Attorney Chris Allred.

Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over Monday by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who spotted the SUV swerving on Interstate 15 in Ogden at 32 mph. He thought the driver might need medical attention.

Advertisement

The boy was sitting on the edge of his seat to reach the brake pedal. He told the trooper he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini, then showed the officer his wallet carrying $3 in cash.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

His parents picked up the boy and the car, and as the story picked up steam he even got a ride in the luxury sports car from a local Lamborghini owner.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain