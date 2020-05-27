Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 2 officers shot, woman found dead in North Dakota

May 27, 2020 6:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers and a suspect were shot and a woman was found dead at an apartment in a North Dakota city, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said two deputies were serving papers on a man at an apartment complex in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon when the man began shooting, KNOX radio reported.

“A male subject from within the apartment unexpectedly and without warning opened fire, so the officers called for immediate assistance,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said.

A woman was found dead in the apartment died of a bullet wound, Zimmel said. He did not explain her relationship to the suspect.

Advertisement

A Grand Forks police officer and Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy were shot. Conditions on the officers and the suspect were not available.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

No further details have been released.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Blue Ridge makes first port visit in over 70 days

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system