Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wildfires shut stretch of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida

May 13, 2020 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Four brush fires burning a total of about 400 acres (162 hectares) shut down a section of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Wednesday, officials said.

One of the fires threatened about 30 homes in the Collier County area of Golden Gate Estates, according to the Florida Forestry Service. A toll section of I-75 known as Alligator Alley was shut down for about 20 miles (32 kilometers), the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires, the Naples Daily News reported.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District led efforts to fight the blazes, while two Lee County strike teams and one Sarasota County team also responded, Naples Fire Chief Kingman Schuldt said.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|13 USCG Industry Day
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA receives donated masks from South Korea at Joint Base Andrews

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system