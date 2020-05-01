Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin woman charged after son’s body found in her car

May 1, 2020 8:11 am
 
1 min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has been charged after the body of her young son was found in March in a duffel bag in her car apparently months after he died.

Sagal Hussein, 25, of Howard, faces nine counts, including chronic neglect of a child causing death, hiding the corpse of a child and obstruction of an officer.

Hussein’s public defender did not return a request for comment Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation into 5-year-old Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began Jan. 26. A neighbor reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside, unsupervised.

Authorities had tried to get Hussein to tell them where her third child was. She said the boy was with his father out of state, but police were unable to confirm that.

Hussein told police her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The complaint said the 5-year-old used a wheelchair and was dependent on others for feeding.

Hussein was arrested March 30, and a search warrant was issued for her home and car. The next day, investigators found the decomposed body of a child in a duffel bag in the cargo area of her vehicle.

An autopsy found the boy was severely malnourished and apparently had been dead for months, WLUK-TV reported.

