1 dead, 1 wounded in suspected homicide-attempted suicide

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — One man was killed and another critically woundedin a suspected homicide-attempted suicide Friday at an Oklahoma shooting range, police said.

Local news outlets quote police as saying both men arrived together at the 2A Shooting Center and were shooting from separate lanes when one turned and shot the other multiple times before shooting himself. The victim died at a Tulsa hospital, while the suspect was listed in critical condition.

No motive has been determined, but investigators were reviewing surveillance video.

This was the second fatal shooting at the range. A man shot himself fatally with a rented pistol in 2018.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.