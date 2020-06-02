2 Oklahoma police officers shot, suspect taken into custody

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot and critically wounded on the city’s east side Monday morning and police arrested the suspected gunman following a more than seven-hour search, authorities said.

David Ware, 32, was arrested about 10:45 a.m., but details of how he was found and the circumstances of his arrest were not being immediately released, said Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Police had been searching for Ware since about 3:30 a.m. after he allegedly shot two officers during a traffic stop. The officers remained in critical condition and their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting was unclear and Ware had no known bias toward police, Meulenberg said.

Advertisement

“He clearly did not want to be arrested,” Meulenberg said.

Court records show Ware has been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and illegal possession of a firearm.

The court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Ware’s behalf.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.