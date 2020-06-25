Listen Live Sports

A small earthquake strikes near a town in west Alabama

June 25, 2020 4:36 pm
 
BERRY, Ala. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled near a town in west Alabama on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude 2.9, and struck a few miles (kilometers) northwest of Berry. It was recorded at 12:16 p.m. CDT, according to the survey.

The agency did not report if any residents of that community or the surrounding area felt the quake. Magnitude 2.5 to 3 earthquakes are the smallest generally felt by people. Berry is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Alabama’s biggest city, Birmingham.

Earthquakes in the South and the eastern parts of the U.S. are rare, but occasionally happen. A large earthquake heavily damaged Boston in 1775, and other strong quakes have been recorded in the past in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the agency.

The Associated Press

