2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting; suspect dead

June 26, 2020 4:43 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two employees were killed at a warehouse in central Illinois and another was critically injured Friday morning, all apparently shot by another employee who was found fatally shot in his car later in the day, police said

Chief Kenny Winslow said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. He said the bodies of two employees of Bunn-O-Matic were found by police officers searching the building.

He said a female employee was found injured in the parking lot and was rushed to an area hospital. Winslow said a sheriff of nearby Morgan County called his office later in the day to inform him that the suspect was dead in his car, a victim of a gunshot wound.

Winslow identified the gunman as 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield. The names of the others who were shot have not been released. Police say Collins knew the people he shot. Winslow could not say for sure if Collins took his own life.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.

