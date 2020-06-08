Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

June 8, 2020 12:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Workers on Monday started dismantling a monument at an Indianapolis park that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield Park. It was moved from a cemetery to the park in 1928 following efforts by public officials active in the Ku Klux Klan who sought to “make the monument more visible to the public,” according to a news release from Hogsett’s office.

The Indianapolis Parks Board passed a resolution in 2017 to remove the monument once funding was secured, but that never happened. Hogsett said the city was identifying a source of funding, with the expected cost ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

The parks resolution came after an Indianapolis man was arrested for vandalizing the memorial following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, fueled by that city’s proposal to remove Confederate statues there. A woman died during the rally.

Advertisement

The monument was commissioned in 1912 for Greenlawn Cemetery to commemorate Confederate prisoners of war who died at Camp Morton in Indianapolis.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award