Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Michigan man wins $4M lottery scratch card game, again

June 22, 2020 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — How does he do it? For the second time, a southeastern Michigan man has won a $4 million lottery game, officials said Monday.

Mark Clark of South Rockwood scratched a ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago. They often fished together after Clark won a different $4 million instant game in 2017.

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark, 50, said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. … I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”

Clark chose a lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of taking $4 million in payments over time.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the initiatives CISA is working on to help agencies better deal with cyber risk in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nonprofit collaborates with VA to help vets get technology to stay connected