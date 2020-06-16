Listen Live Sports

Patient killed after fatally shooting Indiana hospital guard

June 16, 2020 5:12 pm
 
1 min read
      

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — A psychiatric patient who attacked a nurse then disarmed and fatally shot a retired sheriff’s officer at a northwest Indiana hospital was shot and killed by another security guard early Tuesday, a sheriff said.

Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the patient as Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, Illinois.

Williams began beating the nurse at Community Hospital in Munster around 1 a.m., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

“I’m told he was beating the nurse pretty badly,” Martinez said.

Two retired sheriff’s officers working security at the hospital responded to the attack and a struggle ensued. Williams loosened a gun from one officer’s belt and opened fire, shooting that officer in the arm, the sheriff said.

The other security officer returned fire, killing the patient, Martinez said.

Retired Lake County sheriff’s officer Ryan Askew, 59, of Crown Point, died at Community Hospital, the coroner’s office said.

The sheriff said his department was in shock that one of their own retired officers was gone. Martinez said he said he knew both officers and called them “great guys.” The other officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

“As a young officer myself, I trained under these guys as a rookie. This is just shocking. Our whole department will be suffering from this loss,” he said.

A heavy police presence remained at the hospital Tuesday morning, with a row of about 10 Lake County sheriff’s vehicles in front of the facility.

