Police update report on Minneapolis gunfire, say none killed

June 23, 2020 4:47 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis on Tuesday said they erroneously reported that one person had died when gunfire broke out in the city’s Uptown area.

Police originally reported that one person died and 11 were injured in the violence that erupted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Spokesman John Elder said one person did die in a separate shooting in the city’s downtown area, but that person was confused with victims of the Uptown shooting when they were taken to the same hospital.

Police haven’t yet arrested anyone in the Uptown shooting, which came in a popular nightlife district filled with bars, restaurants and retail.

The Associated Press

