Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama

June 5, 2020 7:44 am
 
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home and the house on fire, WHNT-TV reported.

Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that’s when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to the television station.

The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pos t Friday. The post says there are no suspects in custody but there’s also no further threat at the scene.

The Associated Press

