Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

South Dakota couple accused of using cattle prod on kids

June 5, 2020 12:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota couple is accused of giving four children illegal drugs and of zapping them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders.

Investigators have recommended charging Lance Long, 36, and Crystallynn Long, 40, of Sioux Falls, with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, abuse or cruelty to a minor and numerous other counts.

The Longs are jailed on a warrant of giving a controlled drug to a minor. Bond was set at $50,000 for Lance Long, the children’s stepfather, and $15,000 for Crystallynn Long during a court appearance Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The Longs’ public defender did not immediately return a call for comment on their behalf.

Advertisement

Minnehaha County sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips said the abuse had been going on for several years and involves boys ages 17, 13 and 11, as well as a 15-year-old girl. The children are related and some are half-siblings, the Argus Leader reported.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

The couple gave the children methamphetamine and marijuana and shocked them with a cattle prod “to get the children to obey commands or if they weren’t listening,” Phillips said.

Authorities received a child abuse complaint May 13 from someone connected to the couple, Phillips said. The children were interviewed and the Longs were arrested after fleeing to Oklahoma.

The children are in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Guam mission ready

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system