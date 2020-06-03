Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen pleads guilty to robbery in NYC college student death

June 3, 2020 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the three teenagers charged in the stabbing death of a college student in New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery.

The teen had been arrested just days after the Dec. 11 killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park, and initially faced a murder charge before pleading to robbery.

The boy, 13 years old at the time, told detectives he was at the park with other young people but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors, who was a student at Barnard College. His name was withheld because he was being tried as a juvenile.

The Legal Aid Society, which represented the now-14-year-old, said in a statement that the robbery plea “is consistent with our client’s limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her property. Furthermore, no DNA evidence exists linking him to the events.”

Advertisement

Two other teens, both 14 years old at the time, have pleaded not guilty to murder in her death and are being tried as adults.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP-45 Pelicans return after eight month deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system