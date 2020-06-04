Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Winning Powerball ticket worth $136M sold in West Virginia

June 4, 2020 1:29 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Powerball ticket worth more than $136 million has been sold in West Virginia, lottery officials said Thursday.

It was the only winning ticket in the country to match all six numbers drawn Wednesday night: 1-3-26-41-64 and a Powerball of 17, West Virginia Lottery officials said in a statement. The ticket was sold at Go Mart #93 in Hinton, which will receive a $100,000 sales bonus.

“Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said.

The winner can either take the annuitized grand prize of $136.4 million paid out over 29 years or the cash option of $108 million, officials said.

Advertisement

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing resets to $20 million.

        Insight by PROPRICER: A new Federal News Network report demonstrates that DoD’s need for speed and accuracy means it has to update their acquisition processes and ensure it has quality data.

It is the ninth grand-prize Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia and the first in a decade.

W. Randy Smith, a former Berkeley County sheriff and magistrate, won a $79 million Powerball jackpot in 2010. He chose the $44 million cash option and pocketed $30 million after taxes.

Among the other jackpot winners was Jack Whittaker, a West Virginia contractor who won a nearly $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002. At the time it was the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. Whittaker quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Guam mission ready

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system