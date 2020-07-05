Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

July 30, 2020 6:54 am
 
1 min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. U.S.EXPECTED TO REPORT RECORD-BREAKING ECONOMIC PLUNGE

Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about any sustained recovery the rest of the year.

2. U.S. AGENTS IN PORTLAND PULL BACK

Advertisement

The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announce U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions .

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

3. TRUMP VS. BIDEN: WHERE THEY STAND

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly different paths.

4. JOHN LEWIS’ FUNERAL SET FOR CHURCH MLK ONCE LED

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history.

5. PILGRIMS PRAY ON PEAK DAY OF HAJJ

Masked pilgrims have arrived at Mount Arafat, a desert hill near Islam’s holiest site, to pray and repent on the most important day of the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific